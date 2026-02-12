Left Menu

Harry Kane scores again as Bayern reaches the German Cup semifinals for the first time in 6 years

Bayern outplayed Leipzig 6-0 and 5-1 in the Bundesliga this season but only got the breakthrough midway through the second half this time, with Kane and Luis Daz scoring just three minutes apart. Defending champion Stuttgart, Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg already advanced to the semifinals.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 12-02-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 09:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Harry Kane scored again as Bayern Munich advanced to the semifinals of the German Cup for the first time in six years with a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig. Bayern outplayed Leipzig 6-0 and 5-1 in the Bundesliga this season but only got the breakthrough midway through the second half this time, with Kane and Luis Díaz scoring just three minutes apart. Kane scored his sixth in the cup, coolly converting from the penalty spot by sending goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt the wrong way in the 64th. Díaz capitalized on a through pass by Michael Olise to double the advantage, beating Vandevoordt one on one. Bayern is a 20 time cup champion but hasn't won the trophy since the 2019-20 season and had not been back to the semis since then. Defending champion Stuttgart, Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg already advanced to the semifinals.

