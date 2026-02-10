Wockhardt's Profit Skyrockets: A Diabetes Care Leader Emerges
Wockhardt reported a threefold increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 61 crore for Q3 ending December 31, 2025. The revenue soared to Rs 888 crore, emphasizing its strong biotech infrastructure. Upcoming insulin analog launches promise notable business opportunities in diabetes healthcare.
Wockhardt, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company, announced a remarkable threefold increase in its consolidated profit after tax for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025, reaching Rs 61 crore. This sharp rise in profits is a significant jump from the Rs 20 crore recorded during the same period last year.
The company's total revenue surged to Rs 888 crore, compared to Rs 725 crore a year ago, highlighting Wockhardt's robust and well-integrated biotech infrastructure. The firm credits this growth to its strategic initiatives and a comprehensive approach in the biotech sector.
Looking ahead, Wockhardt is set to launch insulin analogs within the next few quarters, which represents a substantial business opportunity. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to global diabetes healthcare and its leadership in diabetes care. Meanwhile, Wockhardt's shares noted a 1.09 percent increase, closing at Rs 1,428.70 on the BSE.
(With inputs from agencies.)