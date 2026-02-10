Wockhardt's Profit Skyrockets: A Diabetes Care Leader Emerges

Wockhardt, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company, announced a remarkable threefold increase in its consolidated profit after tax for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025, reaching Rs 61 crore. This sharp rise in profits is a significant jump from the Rs 20 crore recorded during the same period last year.

The company's total revenue surged to Rs 888 crore, compared to Rs 725 crore a year ago, highlighting Wockhardt's robust and well-integrated biotech infrastructure. The firm credits this growth to its strategic initiatives and a comprehensive approach in the biotech sector.

Looking ahead, Wockhardt is set to launch insulin analogs within the next few quarters, which represents a substantial business opportunity. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to global diabetes healthcare and its leadership in diabetes care. Meanwhile, Wockhardt's shares noted a 1.09 percent increase, closing at Rs 1,428.70 on the BSE.

