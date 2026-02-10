India-EU Trade Pact Sparks Opportunities for Sparkling Tea Maker Richeerz

Richeerz, a sparkling tea manufacturer based in France, has welcomed the newly finalised free trade agreement between India and the European Union, citing significant trade opportunities in the non-alcoholic beverage sector. The deal, announced on January 27, promises to enhance bilateral trade and support Richeerz's efforts to break into the Indian market.

The company, which imports Darjeeling tea for its product line, is actively seeking a local partner in India to capitalize on its 'champagne of non-alcoholic beverage' offering. With India being a major tea-consuming nation, Richeerz President Richard Brandazzi expressed confidence in the product's potential success in the region.

Showcasing its offerings at Biofach 2026, where India is featured as the 'country of the year', Richeerz is leveraging the event to connect with Indian buyers. This participation is part of a broader trend of expanding Indian organic exports, facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

(With inputs from agencies.)