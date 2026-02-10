Left Menu

Urjasvini Special School: A Beacon of Hope and Inclusion in Indore

Urjasvini Special School in Indore is recognized for its nurturing environment tailored to neurodiverse children. It rejects societal myths, providing individualized support, celebrating unique talents, and emphasizing emotional safety. The school fosters a community where autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and more are embraced, enabling children to thrive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:25 IST
Urjasvini Special School: A Beacon of Hope and Inclusion in Indore
Urjasvini Special School: The Best Special School in Indore. Image Credit: ANI
In Indore, Urjasvini Special School stands out as more than just an educational institution. It is a sanctuary of hope for children with unique learning needs, celebrated for its commitment to understanding and nurturing students who are often misunderstood by mainstream education systems.

Director Dr. Vini Jhariya emphasizes that Urjasvini's mission is to dispel societal myths about special education, advocating for an environment where children with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and other learning differences are seen for their potential rather than their diagnoses. The school prioritizes emotional safety, small class sizes, and personalized support, setting it apart in the realm of special education.

The Managing Director, Hitesh Jhariya, highlights the school's efforts in creating an inclusive culture where students are empowered to build confidence and independence. Annual Day events at Urjasvini reflect this ethos, showcasing the talents and growth of its students. Parents looking for a nurturing educational setting are encouraged to visit and witness the transformative impact Urjasvini has on children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

