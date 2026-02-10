Torrent Power's Profit Surges with Strategic Dividend and Fundraising Moves

Torrent Power has reported a substantial 34% increase in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 654.74 crore for the December quarter, largely attributed to higher revenues.

The power giant, part of the Rs 45,000-crore Torrent Group, announced a 150% dividend, equivalent to the face value of Rs 10 per share. The interim dividend for 2025-26 is set to be Rs 15 per equity share, payable to shareholders by March 12, 2026.

Further cementing its position in the power sector, the board has authorized the issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 7,000 crore through private placement, enhancing its financial strategy.

