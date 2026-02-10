LaundryMate Sprint: Transforming Urban Laundry with Instant 4-Hour Service

Bengaluru-based LaundryMate makes a strong entry into Gurugram with its new service, LaundryMate Sprint, promising urban households a swift 4-hour turnaround for dry-cleaning and laundry needs. The app-led service, popular for its technology-driven approach, is designed to cater to the fast-paced living of the millennium city.

The expansion to Gurugram builds on LaundryMate's successful model in Bengaluru, which includes world-class processes and premium garment care. Abhinay Choudhari, Co-Founder & CEO, highlights the brand's resolve in meeting urgent laundry demands, given the city's demanding professional landscape.

Strategically partnered with Central Linen Park, Gurugram's facility is well-equipped to deliver quality services with significant infrastructure backing. With its eco-friendly practices and investment in advanced technology, LaundryMate is here to set new standards in reliable, sustainable laundry solutions for urban India.

