Left Menu

LaundryMate Sprint: Transforming Urban Laundry with Instant 4-Hour Service

LaundryMate, a Bengaluru-based laundry service, has launched 'LaundryMate Sprint' in Gurugram, offering a unique 4-hour dry-clean and delivery service. Aimed at fast-paced urban lifestyles, the initiative promises quick turnaround times by leveraging technology and strategic partnerships. The expansion underscores LaundryMate’s commitment to quality and timely garment care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:45 IST
LaundryMate Sprint: Transforming Urban Laundry with Instant 4-Hour Service

Bengaluru-based LaundryMate makes a strong entry into Gurugram with its new service, LaundryMate Sprint, promising urban households a swift 4-hour turnaround for dry-cleaning and laundry needs. The app-led service, popular for its technology-driven approach, is designed to cater to the fast-paced living of the millennium city.

The expansion to Gurugram builds on LaundryMate's successful model in Bengaluru, which includes world-class processes and premium garment care. Abhinay Choudhari, Co-Founder & CEO, highlights the brand's resolve in meeting urgent laundry demands, given the city's demanding professional landscape.

Strategically partnered with Central Linen Park, Gurugram's facility is well-equipped to deliver quality services with significant infrastructure backing. With its eco-friendly practices and investment in advanced technology, LaundryMate is here to set new standards in reliable, sustainable laundry solutions for urban India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Opposition Questions Union Budget Amid Rising Inequality Concerns

Opposition Questions Union Budget Amid Rising Inequality Concerns

 India
2
Bengal's Resounding Victory Paves Way to Ranji Trophy Semi-finals

Bengal's Resounding Victory Paves Way to Ranji Trophy Semi-finals

 India
3
Jeweller Murdered in Shocking Merta City Attack

Jeweller Murdered in Shocking Merta City Attack

 India
4
Supreme Court Mandates Special NIA Courts for Expedited Trials in Terror Cases

Supreme Court Mandates Special NIA Courts for Expedited Trials in Terror Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026