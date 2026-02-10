Left Menu

Delhi Government Winds Up DFC Amid Mounting Losses

The Delhi Financial Corporation (DFC) is being shut down due to significant financial challenges. A nine-member committee will oversee the winding up, including realizing dues, settling liabilities, and asset management. Once complete, the dissolution will be finalized via a government notification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:56 IST
Delhi Government Winds Up DFC Amid Mounting Losses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive measure to address spiraling losses, the Delhi government has initiated the winding up of the Delhi Financial Corporation (DFC). A nine-member committee, led by the state finance secretary, is tasked with navigating the entity's closure, as confirmed by official sources on Tuesday.

Established to provide financial support to small and medium enterprises, DFC has faced acute financial constraints, including an erosion of its capital and accumulated losses totaling Rs 42 crore. The inability to repay Rs 80 crore in outstanding loans to the Delhi government further exacerbated the situation.

The committee will manage the realization of dues, asset recovery, liability settlements, and employee management, ensuring transparency and compliance. Once all proceedings are settled, the final dissolution will be formalized through a notification by the lieutenant governor, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Opposition Questions Union Budget Amid Rising Inequality Concerns

Opposition Questions Union Budget Amid Rising Inequality Concerns

 India
2
Bengal's Resounding Victory Paves Way to Ranji Trophy Semi-finals

Bengal's Resounding Victory Paves Way to Ranji Trophy Semi-finals

 India
3
Jeweller Murdered in Shocking Merta City Attack

Jeweller Murdered in Shocking Merta City Attack

 India
4
Supreme Court Mandates Special NIA Courts for Expedited Trials in Terror Cases

Supreme Court Mandates Special NIA Courts for Expedited Trials in Terror Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026