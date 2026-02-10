Delhi Government Winds Up DFC Amid Mounting Losses
The Delhi Financial Corporation (DFC) is being shut down due to significant financial challenges. A nine-member committee will oversee the winding up, including realizing dues, settling liabilities, and asset management. Once complete, the dissolution will be finalized via a government notification.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive measure to address spiraling losses, the Delhi government has initiated the winding up of the Delhi Financial Corporation (DFC). A nine-member committee, led by the state finance secretary, is tasked with navigating the entity's closure, as confirmed by official sources on Tuesday.
Established to provide financial support to small and medium enterprises, DFC has faced acute financial constraints, including an erosion of its capital and accumulated losses totaling Rs 42 crore. The inability to repay Rs 80 crore in outstanding loans to the Delhi government further exacerbated the situation.
The committee will manage the realization of dues, asset recovery, liability settlements, and employee management, ensuring transparency and compliance. Once all proceedings are settled, the final dissolution will be formalized through a notification by the lieutenant governor, officials reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RBI Allows Priority Sector Tag for Bank Loans to NCDC from Jan 2026
RBI Boosts Micro and Small Enterprises with Collateral-Free Loans
PDP MLA Questions SASCI Scheme: Risky Loans for J&K's Future?
India Shelter Finance Reports Robust Q3 Growth with 31% Surge in Assets
Ukrainian Forces Target Key Russian Assets