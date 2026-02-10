Left Menu

Ayurveda Receives Boost with New Insurance Partnership

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has signed an MoU with the General Insurance Council to offer cashless treatment through all 32 insurance firms. This aims to enhance access, affordability, and institutional credibility for Ayurveda, integrating it more deeply into mainstream health insurance in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:59 IST
Ayurveda Receives Boost with New Insurance Partnership
All India Institute of Ayurveda logo (Photo/AIIA official website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering initiative to integrate traditional and modern healthcare, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi has forged a historic agreement with the General Insurance Council (GIC). This unprecedented collaboration aims to facilitate cashless Ayurvedic treatments across 32 insurance companies, marking a significant milestone in healthcare accessibility.

The memorandum of understanding was undersigned by AIIA Director Prof (Vaidya) PK Prajapati and GIC Director Health Segar Sampathkumar. It sets the stage for a broader acceptance of Ayurveda within mainstream health insurance frameworks, a first for any Ayush institute in the country. Prof PK Prajapati expressed optimism, noting the arrangement empowers patients with cashless treatment services and enjoys robust backing from the Ministry of Ayush.

Prof Bejon Kumar Misra, chairing the Core Group of Experts on Ayush Health Insurance, lauded the transformative potential of this agreement. He emphasized that cashless facilities would bolster patient confidence and further institutional growth. Additionally, a dedicated Ayush Health Insurance Helpline has been launched to aid beneficiaries with insurance queries, promising streamlined access to entitled benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revealed: Epstein's Intricate Web of European Connections

Revealed: Epstein's Intricate Web of European Connections

 Global
2
Crackdown on Rule-Breaking Auto Rickshaws in Eastern Delhi

Crackdown on Rule-Breaking Auto Rickshaws in Eastern Delhi

 India
3
Nigerian Senate Reverses on Real-Time Electronic Vote Transmission

Nigerian Senate Reverses on Real-Time Electronic Vote Transmission

 Global
4
Technical Glitch Disrupts Kolkata Metro Services

Technical Glitch Disrupts Kolkata Metro Services

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026