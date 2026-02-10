Ayurveda Receives Boost with New Insurance Partnership

In a pioneering initiative to integrate traditional and modern healthcare, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi has forged a historic agreement with the General Insurance Council (GIC). This unprecedented collaboration aims to facilitate cashless Ayurvedic treatments across 32 insurance companies, marking a significant milestone in healthcare accessibility.

The memorandum of understanding was undersigned by AIIA Director Prof (Vaidya) PK Prajapati and GIC Director Health Segar Sampathkumar. It sets the stage for a broader acceptance of Ayurveda within mainstream health insurance frameworks, a first for any Ayush institute in the country. Prof PK Prajapati expressed optimism, noting the arrangement empowers patients with cashless treatment services and enjoys robust backing from the Ministry of Ayush.

Prof Bejon Kumar Misra, chairing the Core Group of Experts on Ayush Health Insurance, lauded the transformative potential of this agreement. He emphasized that cashless facilities would bolster patient confidence and further institutional growth. Additionally, a dedicated Ayush Health Insurance Helpline has been launched to aid beneficiaries with insurance queries, promising streamlined access to entitled benefits.

