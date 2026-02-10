Technical Glitch Disrupts Kolkata Metro Services
Services on Kolkata Metro's Green Line experienced disruptions on Tuesday due to a technical issue with the signalling system. The problem occurred at the Central Park station, affecting services until it was corrected around 5.32 pm. Trains ran between Bengal Chemical and Howrah Maidan during the disruption.
On Tuesday, a technical glitch led to disruptions on the Kolkata Metro's Green Line. Officials reported a signalling system failure at the Central Park station at 3.30 pm, impacting the smooth flow of services.
During the service interruption, trains operated between Bengal Chemical and Howrah Maidan, maintaining partial connectivity for commuters. The issue, however, was rectified later in the evening.
By 5.32 pm, the technical problem was resolved, and regular services resumed, officials confirmed, mitigating further inconvenience to passengers.
