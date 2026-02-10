Technical Glitch Disrupts Kolkata Metro Services

On Tuesday, a technical glitch led to disruptions on the Kolkata Metro's Green Line. Officials reported a signalling system failure at the Central Park station at 3.30 pm, impacting the smooth flow of services.

During the service interruption, trains operated between Bengal Chemical and Howrah Maidan, maintaining partial connectivity for commuters. The issue, however, was rectified later in the evening.

By 5.32 pm, the technical problem was resolved, and regular services resumed, officials confirmed, mitigating further inconvenience to passengers.

