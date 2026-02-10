Left Menu

Technical Glitch Disrupts Kolkata Metro Services

Services on Kolkata Metro's Green Line experienced disruptions on Tuesday due to a technical issue with the signalling system. The problem occurred at the Central Park station, affecting services until it was corrected around 5.32 pm. Trains ran between Bengal Chemical and Howrah Maidan during the disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:18 IST
Technical Glitch Disrupts Kolkata Metro Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, a technical glitch led to disruptions on the Kolkata Metro's Green Line. Officials reported a signalling system failure at the Central Park station at 3.30 pm, impacting the smooth flow of services.

During the service interruption, trains operated between Bengal Chemical and Howrah Maidan, maintaining partial connectivity for commuters. The issue, however, was rectified later in the evening.

By 5.32 pm, the technical problem was resolved, and regular services resumed, officials confirmed, mitigating further inconvenience to passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MPs Demand Increased Infrastructure Funds Amid Rising Costs

MPs Demand Increased Infrastructure Funds Amid Rising Costs

 India
2
ADB Boosts Assam's Fight Against Riverbank Erosion with $182M Funding

ADB Boosts Assam's Fight Against Riverbank Erosion with $182M Funding

 India
3
Raj Thackeray Slams Mohan Bhagwat Over Language Remarks

Raj Thackeray Slams Mohan Bhagwat Over Language Remarks

 India
4
Political Drama: The Re-Arrest of Juan Pablo Guanipa

Political Drama: The Re-Arrest of Juan Pablo Guanipa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026