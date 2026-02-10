French Wine Exports Hit 25-Year Low Amid Trade Tensions

The exports of French wine and spirits have taken a dramatic hit, plunging to their lowest volume in 25 years according to the Federation of Wine and Spirits Exporters (FEVS). Major factors contributing to this decline include tariffs imposed by the U.S. and duties from China, coupled with the strengthening euro making exports costlier.

Once France's second-largest export sector, wine and spirits have now fallen to third place behind aerospace and cosmetics. Although hopes are pinned on upcoming EU trade deals with South America and India, the FEVS warns that the path to recovery won't be smooth, especially by 2026.

Sales to the U.S. remain precarious, with tariffs significantly reducing demand, and a similar decline is evident in China, where anti-dumping duties took a toll on exports. Cognac exports were notably impacted, decreasing significantly both in volume and value due to geopolitical tensions with China.