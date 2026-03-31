Russia's Fertilizer Promise Amid Global Trade Tensions
Russia has announced its readiness to supply fertilisers and agricultural products to nations in the Global South and East amid disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has significantly affected the global economy, disrupting fertiliser exports and raising concerns over food security and trade logistics.
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In a significant move, Russia has pledged to supply fertilisers and other agricultural products to countries in the Global South and East amidst trade disruptions due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. This commitment was made public on Tuesday by a senior Russian official.
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has severely impacted the global economy, particularly in the realm of fertiliser exports. Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Alexander Venediktov, highlighted that around 50 per cent of global fertiliser exports have been halted, threatening the agricultural sowing season in Asia.
Venediktov warned that escalated hostilities in the Persian Gulf region are pushing global energy, food security, and trade logistics to the brink of collapse. As nitrogen additive prices soar by 30 per cent, Russia is ready to coordinate with its allies in the Global South and East, providing a lifeline through the supply of essential goods and cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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