Vistadome Luxury: A Scenic Rail Experience to Vaishno Devi

The Northern Railway introduced a new Vistadome coach connecting Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, enhancing travel experiences with panoramic views. Launched in October 2023, this service showcases major engineering feats along the Katra-Baramulla route, including the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River and India's first cable-stayed railway bridge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Northern Railway unveiled an extended train service featuring the Vistadome coach, running from Srinagar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. This initiative is set to enrich the travel journey of tourists and locals along the breathtaking Katra-Baramulla route, debuting in October 2023.

The Vistadome coaches are equipped with 360-degree rotating seats, extensive glass windows, and roofs to provide a panoramic view of the Kashmir Valley. This remarkable addition underscores the strategic move by the Jammu Division of Northern Railway to showcase engineering marvels, such as the highest railway bridge over the Chenab River and India's inaugural cable-stayed railway bridge.

Officials emphasize that the Vistadome coach enhances tourism while ensuring passengers enjoy a unique and memorable experience, blending comfort with spectacular natural vistas. This extension is a testament to the evolving tourism infrastructure in the region, promising an unforgettable journey through the heart of the Himalayas.

