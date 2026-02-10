IndiGo Turbulence: Navigating Regulatory Challenges and Stabilizing Operations

In a turbulent start to December, IndiGo Airlines experienced major flight disruptions due to regulatory and operational oversights. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed temporary relaxations to help the airline stabilize its workforce and operations.

Issues such as over-optimisation, management deficiencies, and inadequate system software support led to significant flight cancellations. Consequently, the DGCA not only reduced IndiGo's winter schedule by 10% but also mandated corrective actions after an investigation.

Recently, the DGCA confirmed that IndiGo has managed to stabilize operations, boasting an adequate pool of pilots and integrating new rules into crew rosters. The Federation of Indian Pilots stresses the importance of implementing flight duty norms without exemptions to ensure safety.