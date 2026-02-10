Left Menu

IndiGo Turbulence: Navigating Regulatory Challenges and Stabilizing Operations

IndiGo faced significant flight disruptions in early December following regulatory and operational shortcomings. The DGCA intervened with temporary relaxations in pilot duty norms, and IndiGo has since stabilized operations, maintaining an optimum staff pool. The airline's winter schedule services were reduced, and corrective measures were implemented to ensure future compliance.

Updated: 10-02-2026 20:25 IST
In a turbulent start to December, IndiGo Airlines experienced major flight disruptions due to regulatory and operational oversights. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed temporary relaxations to help the airline stabilize its workforce and operations.

Issues such as over-optimisation, management deficiencies, and inadequate system software support led to significant flight cancellations. Consequently, the DGCA not only reduced IndiGo's winter schedule by 10% but also mandated corrective actions after an investigation.

Recently, the DGCA confirmed that IndiGo has managed to stabilize operations, boasting an adequate pool of pilots and integrating new rules into crew rosters. The Federation of Indian Pilots stresses the importance of implementing flight duty norms without exemptions to ensure safety.

