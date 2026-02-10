Left Menu

MPs Demand Increased Infrastructure Funds Amid Rising Costs

Samajwadi Party MP Lalji Verma proposed raising the MPLAD scheme fund from Rs 5 crore to Rs 25 crore per year, citing infrastructure needs and inflation. Additionally, he urged the government to allocate 2.5% of GDP to health care and make cancer treatment free.

In a recent session of the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Lalji Verma called for a significant increase in the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme fund, proposing a jump from the current Rs 5 crore to Rs 25 crore annually.

Highlighting the growing demand for infrastructure development in various constituencies, Verma emphasized the need for a hike in the MPLAD entitlement to combat the impacts of inflation. The current allocation has remained unchanged at Rs 5 crore since 2011-12.

Verma also pressed for a more substantial health expenditure, advocating for an increase to 2.5% of the GDP from the projected 0.5%. He further urged the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, to make cancer treatment free for all citizens.

