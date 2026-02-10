Emergency Landing: Plane Skids Off Runway in Somalia

A passenger aircraft carrying up to 50 individuals veered off the runway at Somalia's primary airport, crashing onto the nearby shoreline during an emergency landing prompted by a technical failed attempt following takeoff.

The incident took place at Mogadishu's Aden Abdulle International Airport and involved a flight destined for Gaalkacyo. The mishap occurred about 15 minutes into the flight, according to Ahmed Moalim, director of Somalia's Civil Aviation Authority. During the emergency landing attempt, the aircraft deviated off the runway, coming to rest by the Indian Ocean shores.

The airline, Starsky Aviation, has yet to comment on the occurrence. Authorities have initiated an inquiry to uncover the cause of this incident. Passengers are currently being evacuated from the site with no immediate reports on casualties.

