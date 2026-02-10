Left Menu

Emergency Landing: Plane Skids Off Runway in Somalia

A passenger aircraft with up to 50 people veered off the runway in Somalia's Aden Abdulle International Airport during an emergency landing. The plane, bound for Gaalkacyo, faced technical issues shortly after takeoff. Rescue operations are ongoing, and an investigation is underway, with no casualties reported yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:58 IST
A passenger aircraft carrying up to 50 individuals veered off the runway at Somalia's primary airport, crashing onto the nearby shoreline during an emergency landing prompted by a technical failed attempt following takeoff.

The incident took place at Mogadishu's Aden Abdulle International Airport and involved a flight destined for Gaalkacyo. The mishap occurred about 15 minutes into the flight, according to Ahmed Moalim, director of Somalia's Civil Aviation Authority. During the emergency landing attempt, the aircraft deviated off the runway, coming to rest by the Indian Ocean shores.

The airline, Starsky Aviation, has yet to comment on the occurrence. Authorities have initiated an inquiry to uncover the cause of this incident. Passengers are currently being evacuated from the site with no immediate reports on casualties.

