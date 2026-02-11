Left Menu

Canada to Certify Long-Delayed Gulfstream Jets, Says U.S. FAA

The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Bryan Bedford, announced that Canada is expected to certify Gulfstream jets after years of delay, averting a potential confrontation between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2026 03:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 03:57 IST
Canada to Certify Long-Delayed Gulfstream Jets, Says U.S. FAA
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's top official, Bryan Bedford, indicated significant developments regarding Gulfstream jets on Tuesday. According to Bedford, Canada is poised to certify these jets, which have been stalled in the approval process for an extended period.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Bedford expressed optimism about resolving longstanding issues with Canadian authorities. He stated, 'I think we've resolved the issues with Canada.'

This announcement hints at a resolution to the long-standing certification delays, preventing possible tensions between the U.S. and Canada over aviation standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Historic Overhaul: Undoing Obama’s Green Legacy

Trump's Historic Overhaul: Undoing Obama’s Green Legacy

 Global
2
Intrigue Unfolds: FBI Investigates Fulton County Ballot Handling

Intrigue Unfolds: FBI Investigates Fulton County Ballot Handling

 United States
3
Tirana Turmoil: Protests Surge Amid Corruption Allegations

Tirana Turmoil: Protests Surge Amid Corruption Allegations

 Albania
4
South Sudan's Escalating Crisis: A Call for Dialogue Amidst Growing Violence

South Sudan's Escalating Crisis: A Call for Dialogue Amidst Growing Violence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026