Canada to Certify Long-Delayed Gulfstream Jets, Says U.S. FAA
The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Bryan Bedford, announced that Canada is expected to certify Gulfstream jets after years of delay, averting a potential confrontation between the two countries.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's top official, Bryan Bedford, indicated significant developments regarding Gulfstream jets on Tuesday. According to Bedford, Canada is poised to certify these jets, which have been stalled in the approval process for an extended period.
Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Bedford expressed optimism about resolving longstanding issues with Canadian authorities. He stated, 'I think we've resolved the issues with Canada.'
This announcement hints at a resolution to the long-standing certification delays, preventing possible tensions between the U.S. and Canada over aviation standards.
