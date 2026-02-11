Yen Rallies on Japanese Election Victory and Market Optimism

The yen remained strong on Wednesday, buoyed by a surge in Japan's stock market following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election triumph. This has given her a robust mandate to implement more fiscally responsible policies. Her decisive victory is expected to stabilize the Japanese currency and government bonds.

Globally, the dollar wavered ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report, following data suggesting a slowdown in the U.S. economy. The yen appreciated, continuing its upward trend against the dollar and other major currencies, driven by expectations of fiscal restraint and policy coherence under the Takaichi administration.

Financial markets are responding to the potential for economic stimulus under Takaichi, with foreign investments in Japanese stocks spurring yen demand. Investors are also monitoring the U.S. labor market, with jobs data expected to influence dollar movements. Economists predict a steady unemployment rate and limited policy changes from the Federal Reserve.