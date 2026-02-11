Left Menu

Gold and Silver Shine as Treasury Yields Dip Amid Economic Concerns

Gold and silver prices have increased due to a decline in U.S. Treasury yields, following stagnant retail sales data indicating a slowing economy. This trend suggests potential interest rate cuts. Investors closely watch economic indicators for further Federal Reserve policy guidance.

Gold and silver prices experienced an uptick on Wednesday, reflecting a drop in U.S. Treasury bond yields. Data revealed stagnant retail sales growth for December, hinting at a decelerating economy. Spot gold saw a rise of 0.5%, reaching $5,049.59 per ounce, while April futures gained 0.9% to $5,073.40 per ounce.

Spot silver also rebounded with a 2.2% increase to $82.43 per ounce, following a previous dip exceeding 3%. Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com, noted that precious metals had deviated from their fundamental drivers, responding favorably to the lower yields, which typically enhance gold's appeal.

The decline in yields eases the cost of holding metals, often accompanied by macroeconomic signals benefitting them. With unchanged retail sales, consumer spending could slow, leading to anticipated deeper rate cuts. While Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack conveyed a positive economic outlook, she noted no pressing need for rate changes this year. Meanwhile, investors look ahead to key economic data for further Federal Reserve policy direction.

