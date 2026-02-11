Dubai Airport's Soaring Success: A Hub of Global Connectivity
Dubai International Airport remained the world's busiest airport with 95.2 million passengers, marking a thriving economic period for the UAE city. In 2025, Dubai's tourism and real estate boom contributed to the airport's success. Plans are underway to shift operations to Al Maktoum International Airport by 2032.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Dubai International Airport has retained its status as the globe's busiest airport, recording an impressive 95.2 million passengers last year amid the emirate's surging economic prosperity.
Contributing to this milestone are burgeoning tourism, business, and real estate sectors. The state-owned facility is supported by the long-haul carrier Emirates, a key player in 'Dubai Inc.'
Plans are in motion to transition operations to Al Maktoum International Airport by 2032, promising a $35 billion upgrade to handle increasing traffic and global connectivity.
