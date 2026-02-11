Asian Markets Rise Amid Mixed U.S. Retail Reports
Asian shares rose after U.S. retail reports showed mixed results, hinting at consumer spending slowdowns. With U.S. stock futures edging higher and commodities prices rising, global economic optimism persists despite retail challenges in the United States.
Shares in Asia modestly increased on Wednesday, following a period of mixed performance on Wall Street. This upturn came amidst a discouraging report on holiday retail sales in the U.S., suggesting a softening in consumer spending. Gold, silver, and oil prices also saw gains.
Markets in Japan closed due to a holiday, but Chinese indices like Hong Kong's Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite experienced slight upward trends. South Korea's Kospi continued its rise, while Australia's S&P/ASX and Taiwan's Taiex also recorded notable gains.
U.S. reports indicated weaker spending, with eight out of thirteen retail categories, such as clothing and furniture, experiencing demand drops. These figures could influence potential interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve, responding to both inflation concerns and a potential weakening of the job market.
