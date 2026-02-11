Markets Brace for Impact: Earnings, Data, and Yen Surge
European and global markets are influenced by earnings reports, data, and a rebound in the yen. Notable companies like TotalEnergies and Siemens Energy report, while U.S. jobs data and retail sales raise economic concerns. In Asia, chipmaker TSMC boosts market highs, while the yen gains after a significant political win.
On Wednesday, the focus for global markets shifts to earnings reports and economic data, with a particular emphasis on the yen's recovery.
Companies such as TotalEnergies and Siemens Energy are set to release their earnings in Europe, while U.S. jobs data are generating discussions amid soft retail sales figures, causing uncertainties about economic health.
In Asia, Taiwan's chipmaker TSMC drove the stock market to new heights before the Lunar New Year break. Concurrently, the yen's continued climb followed a landslide political victory in Japan, suggestive of a currency turnaround.
