Markets Brace for Impact: Earnings, Data, and Yen Surge

On Wednesday, the focus for global markets shifts to earnings reports and economic data, with a particular emphasis on the yen's recovery.

Companies such as TotalEnergies and Siemens Energy are set to release their earnings in Europe, while U.S. jobs data are generating discussions amid soft retail sales figures, causing uncertainties about economic health.

In Asia, Taiwan's chipmaker TSMC drove the stock market to new heights before the Lunar New Year break. Concurrently, the yen's continued climb followed a landslide political victory in Japan, suggestive of a currency turnaround.

