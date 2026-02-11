Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Targets Trillion-Dollar Economy by 2047 with Swarna Andhra Vision

The Andhra Pradesh government aims to achieve a Rs 308 lakh crore economy by 2047, focusing on high growth with a per capita income of Rs 55 lakh. Initiatives like 'Thalliki Vandanam' and 'Sthree Shakti' are part of efforts to support education and mobility, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:08 IST
On Wednesday, Governor S Abdul Nazeer outlined Andhra Pradesh's ambitious economic goals during an assembly session, amidst opposition protest. The state is targeting a Rs 308 lakh crore economy by 2047, with a strategic focus on achieving a per capita income of Rs 55 lakh.

Since 2024, under the Swarna Andhra Vision, the government swiftly enacted promises and initiated large-scale direct benefit transfers, particularly the 'Thalliki Vandanam' scheme, which allocates Rs 15,000 annually to mothers of students, supporting education from primary to intermediate levels.

The 'Sthree Shakti' free bus travel initiative has greatly benefited women and transgenders, facilitating 37.8 crore free journeys to date. The session is set to continue until March 12, reflecting the administration's commitment to long-term growth and welfare.

