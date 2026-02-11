Left Menu

India's Export Endeavor: Navigating Global Challenges

India's goods and services exports have maintained positive growth this year. According to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, January's data is also expected to be positive despite global economic challenges. December saw merchandise exports grow by 1.87%, with future expectations set to exceed USD 850 billion by 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuremberg | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:10 IST
India's Export Endeavor: Navigating Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Despite facing global economic challenges, India's goods and services exports have shown positive growth so far this year. According to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, the January export data is expected to continue this trend with positive figures.

Agrawal highlighted that merchandise exports recorded a growth of 1.87% to reach USD 38.5 billion in December last year. In contrast, imports increased by 8.7% to USD 63.55 billion during the same period.

Speaking at the Biofach 2026 show, Agrawal expressed optimism that India's export growth could surpass USD 850 billion by 2025-26, surpassing the expected USD 825 billion in 2024-25, with the European Union being a significant market for Indian goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Murshidabad violence: SC says Calcutta HC may also examine Centre's decision to order NIA probe.

Murshidabad violence: SC says Calcutta HC may also examine Centre's decision...

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Honors Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on 'Samarpan Diwas'

Uttar Pradesh Honors Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on 'Samarpan Diwas'

 India
3
Neutrinos Revolutionize Claims Automation with AI Power

Neutrinos Revolutionize Claims Automation with AI Power

 India
4
Breakthrough in Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case

Breakthrough in Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026