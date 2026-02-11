India's Export Endeavor: Navigating Global Challenges

Despite facing global economic challenges, India's goods and services exports have shown positive growth so far this year. According to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, the January export data is expected to continue this trend with positive figures.

Agrawal highlighted that merchandise exports recorded a growth of 1.87% to reach USD 38.5 billion in December last year. In contrast, imports increased by 8.7% to USD 63.55 billion during the same period.

Speaking at the Biofach 2026 show, Agrawal expressed optimism that India's export growth could surpass USD 850 billion by 2025-26, surpassing the expected USD 825 billion in 2024-25, with the European Union being a significant market for Indian goods.

