PUMA, Bumble, and HYROX Unite for India's Hottest Fitness-Forward Valentine's Event

In an innovative collaboration, sports brand PUMA India, dating app Bumble, and fitness event HYROX have launched a groundbreaking dating format for singles this Valentine's Day in Bengaluru. The event continues the success of the PUMA x Bumble partnership since 2024, now enhanced by HYROX's energetic participation.

Scheduled for February 14 at Phoenix Marketcity, the PUMA x Bumble x HYROX event invites singles aged 21-35 for a HYROX experience followed by a social mixer. The mini challenge combines running with functional workouts, providing an accessible and enjoyable environment for fitness enthusiasts to bond over shared interests.

Research by Bumble indicates a rising trend where Indian singles favor fitness activities as part of dating, with sporty-first dates garnering appeal. PUMA and Bumble leaders emphasized the importance of sport as a bridge to meaningful connections, while HYROX's involvement solidifies the event's vibrant community atmosphere.