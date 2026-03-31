Cameron Green: Balancing Expectations and Fitness Challenges

Cameron Green is at the center of attention, dealing with significant expectations from both the Indian Premier League and the Australian cricket framework. Despite his challenges, especially regarding fitness, Australian head coach Andrew McDonald remains optimistic about Green's career trajectory.

A recent incident involving Kolkata Knight Riders' captain, Ajinkya Rahane, highlighted concerns about Green's fitness, as he was notably absent from bowling in a match against Mumbai Indians. Cricket Australia has since cleared the air, revealing that Green's back issues require him to refrain from bowling for 10-12 days.

Green's acquisition for a staggering Rs 25.20 crore by KKR underscores the value placed on his all-round abilities. However, McDonald emphasizes that despite the rigorous demands of playing across formats, Green's potential and skill set are bound to elevate his career in international cricket.