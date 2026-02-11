EIB Group Invests Record €11bn in Spain, Driving Green, Digital and Housing Push

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group delivered a record-breaking year of support for Spain in 2025, completing financing and investment operations totalling around €11 billion, alongside an additional €2.9 billion in NextGenerationEU loans under the Regional Resilience Fund.

The scale of activity represents roughly 14 percent of total EIB Group investment worldwide, reinforcing Spain’s position as one of the Bank’s most significant partners in Europe.

“The EIB Group activity in 2025 shows that it was a record-breaking year for Spain,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño.“Wherever you see flagship projects with a positive impact on the lives of Spanish people, you’ll find the EU flag and the support of the European Investment Bank.”

Nearly Half of Funding Directed to the Green Transition

The EIB Group consolidated its role as Europe’s climate bank in Spain, devoting nearly 50 percent of its total investment to the green transition.

Major priorities included:

Electricity grid upgrades and interconnections

Renewable energy and industrial decarbonisation

Sustainable transport systems

Energy efficiency in SMEs

Water resilience and flood recovery

Record €1.9bn for Electricity Grids and Storage

Investment in power grids reached an unprecedented €1.9 billion, supporting Spain’s transition to a cleaner and more interconnected energy system.

In 2025, one out of every two euros invested in electricity grids in Spain came from EIB financing, funding projects such as:

Digitalisation of distribution networks

Installation of nearly 2.5 million smart meters

Repair of flood damage from 2024

Expansion of European interconnections

The financing will help double electricity exchange capacity between France and Spain via the strategic Bay of Biscay interconnection project.

€570m Record for Efficient Water Management

Water security remained a key priority, with a record €570 million invested in efficient water management.

The EIB Group also supported innovation in the sector by participating in the first green bond issuance by a water company in Spain.

Sustainable Transport Investment Rises 50%

Financing for greener transport surged by 50 percent compared to 2024, reaching €1.5 billion.

Projects supported include:

Málaga metro extension

Upgrade of Barcelona Sants railway station

Burgos–Vitoria high-speed rail development

Innovation Financing Hits Historic €2.8bn

Investment in innovation reached a record €2.8 billion, driven partly by the launch of TechEU, the EIB Group’s largest programme supporting technological innovation across the EU.

Spain remains the Group’s largest recipient of innovation financing, backing sectors such as:

Cleantech manufacturing

Wind technologies

Advanced automotive production

Biotechnology and medtech

Space and deeptech

Security and defence innovation

EIF Invests in Second Spanish Tech Megafund

The European Investment Fund (EIF) announced a major milestone investment through the European Tech Champions Initiative (ETCI) in Seaya Growth Tech Fund I, Spain’s second megafund dedicated to scaling technology champions.

Spain is now home to two of the 13 megafunds supported at EU level, helping startups and scaleups grow globally from within Europe.

Security and Defence Financing Expands

In response to growing threats to European security, the EIB Group provided a record €500 million for Spain’s security and defence industry.

This places Spain among the EU countries receiving the most EIB financing in this sector, including:

Defence innovation projects

Supply chain support for contractors

Venture capital ecosystems tailored to defence needs

Housing Support Doubles, €2bn for 11,000 Homes

Affordable and sustainable housing has become a major focus, with financing in 2024–2025 nearly doubling compared to previous periods.

The EIB Group committed almost €2 billion to build 11,000 new homes, alongside support for:

Household energy efficiency loans

Real estate SMEs developing sustainable housing

Innovation in faster, greener construction methods

€4.2bn Boost for SMEs and Mid-Caps

Support for SMEs and mid-sized firms rose sharply, reaching €4.2 billion, a 55 percent increase from the previous year.

This was driven in part by the EIF’s rapid deployment of NextGenerationEU-backed financing, mobilising investment for:

Competitiveness and innovation

Green and digital transitions

Liquidity needs of businesses

Spain Leads EU in Financing for Women Entrepreneurs

Spain became the top recipient of EIB Group support for women entrepreneurs, with €620 million invested in 2025.

Notable initiatives include:

The EU’s first intermediated programme fully dedicated to women entrepreneurs in the pharmaceutical sector

Progress under the Gender Finance Lab, with six Spanish banks participating

€1.5bn for Agriculture and the Bioeconomy

The EIB Group invested €1.5 billion in agriculture and the bioeconomy, supporting:

Food security

Rural community development

Young farmers facing financing barriers

Healthy food and bio-based industries

NextGenerationEU Loans Accelerate Regional Recovery

In close coordination with Spain’s Ministry of Economy, autonomous communities, financial intermediaries and venture capital networks, the EIB Group channelled €2.9 billion in NextGenerationEU loans in 2025.

These funds are being deployed through both direct lending and intermediated instruments managed by the EIB and EIF to accelerate Spain’s recovery and resilience agenda.

A Landmark Year for Spain and the EU

Forty years after Spain joined the European Union, the EIB Group says it is deploying its “full firepower” to support the country’s long-term competitiveness, resilience and social cohesion.

From clean energy grids and water resilience to innovation megafunds, housing delivery and SME competitiveness, 2025 marked one of the most significant years of EIB engagement in Spain’s modern economic transformation.