EIB Group Invests Record €11bn in Spain, Driving Green, Digital and Housing Push
The scale of activity represents roughly 14 percent of total EIB Group investment worldwide, reinforcing Spain’s position as one of the Bank’s most significant partners in Europe.
- Country:
- Luxembourg
The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group delivered a record-breaking year of support for Spain in 2025, completing financing and investment operations totalling around €11 billion, alongside an additional €2.9 billion in NextGenerationEU loans under the Regional Resilience Fund.
The scale of activity represents roughly 14 percent of total EIB Group investment worldwide, reinforcing Spain’s position as one of the Bank’s most significant partners in Europe.
“The EIB Group activity in 2025 shows that it was a record-breaking year for Spain,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño.“Wherever you see flagship projects with a positive impact on the lives of Spanish people, you’ll find the EU flag and the support of the European Investment Bank.”
Nearly Half of Funding Directed to the Green Transition
The EIB Group consolidated its role as Europe’s climate bank in Spain, devoting nearly 50 percent of its total investment to the green transition.
Major priorities included:
-
Electricity grid upgrades and interconnections
-
Renewable energy and industrial decarbonisation
-
Sustainable transport systems
-
Energy efficiency in SMEs
-
Water resilience and flood recovery
Record €1.9bn for Electricity Grids and Storage
Investment in power grids reached an unprecedented €1.9 billion, supporting Spain’s transition to a cleaner and more interconnected energy system.
In 2025, one out of every two euros invested in electricity grids in Spain came from EIB financing, funding projects such as:
-
Digitalisation of distribution networks
-
Installation of nearly 2.5 million smart meters
-
Repair of flood damage from 2024
-
Expansion of European interconnections
The financing will help double electricity exchange capacity between France and Spain via the strategic Bay of Biscay interconnection project.
€570m Record for Efficient Water Management
Water security remained a key priority, with a record €570 million invested in efficient water management.
The EIB Group also supported innovation in the sector by participating in the first green bond issuance by a water company in Spain.
Sustainable Transport Investment Rises 50%
Financing for greener transport surged by 50 percent compared to 2024, reaching €1.5 billion.
Projects supported include:
-
Málaga metro extension
-
Upgrade of Barcelona Sants railway station
-
Burgos–Vitoria high-speed rail development
Innovation Financing Hits Historic €2.8bn
Investment in innovation reached a record €2.8 billion, driven partly by the launch of TechEU, the EIB Group’s largest programme supporting technological innovation across the EU.
Spain remains the Group’s largest recipient of innovation financing, backing sectors such as:
-
Cleantech manufacturing
-
Wind technologies
-
Advanced automotive production
-
Biotechnology and medtech
-
Space and deeptech
-
Security and defence innovation
EIF Invests in Second Spanish Tech Megafund
The European Investment Fund (EIF) announced a major milestone investment through the European Tech Champions Initiative (ETCI) in Seaya Growth Tech Fund I, Spain’s second megafund dedicated to scaling technology champions.
Spain is now home to two of the 13 megafunds supported at EU level, helping startups and scaleups grow globally from within Europe.
Security and Defence Financing Expands
In response to growing threats to European security, the EIB Group provided a record €500 million for Spain’s security and defence industry.
This places Spain among the EU countries receiving the most EIB financing in this sector, including:
-
Defence innovation projects
-
Supply chain support for contractors
-
Venture capital ecosystems tailored to defence needs
Housing Support Doubles, €2bn for 11,000 Homes
Affordable and sustainable housing has become a major focus, with financing in 2024–2025 nearly doubling compared to previous periods.
The EIB Group committed almost €2 billion to build 11,000 new homes, alongside support for:
-
Household energy efficiency loans
-
Real estate SMEs developing sustainable housing
-
Innovation in faster, greener construction methods
€4.2bn Boost for SMEs and Mid-Caps
Support for SMEs and mid-sized firms rose sharply, reaching €4.2 billion, a 55 percent increase from the previous year.
This was driven in part by the EIF’s rapid deployment of NextGenerationEU-backed financing, mobilising investment for:
-
Competitiveness and innovation
-
Green and digital transitions
-
Liquidity needs of businesses
Spain Leads EU in Financing for Women Entrepreneurs
Spain became the top recipient of EIB Group support for women entrepreneurs, with €620 million invested in 2025.
Notable initiatives include:
-
The EU’s first intermediated programme fully dedicated to women entrepreneurs in the pharmaceutical sector
-
Progress under the Gender Finance Lab, with six Spanish banks participating
€1.5bn for Agriculture and the Bioeconomy
The EIB Group invested €1.5 billion in agriculture and the bioeconomy, supporting:
-
Food security
-
Rural community development
-
Young farmers facing financing barriers
-
Healthy food and bio-based industries
NextGenerationEU Loans Accelerate Regional Recovery
In close coordination with Spain’s Ministry of Economy, autonomous communities, financial intermediaries and venture capital networks, the EIB Group channelled €2.9 billion in NextGenerationEU loans in 2025.
These funds are being deployed through both direct lending and intermediated instruments managed by the EIB and EIF to accelerate Spain’s recovery and resilience agenda.
A Landmark Year for Spain and the EU
Forty years after Spain joined the European Union, the EIB Group says it is deploying its “full firepower” to support the country’s long-term competitiveness, resilience and social cohesion.
From clean energy grids and water resilience to innovation megafunds, housing delivery and SME competitiveness, 2025 marked one of the most significant years of EIB engagement in Spain’s modern economic transformation.