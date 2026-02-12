Mexico's Senate backs 40-hour workweek in initial vote

Mexico's ‌Senate on Wednesday ​approved a presidential ‌proposal to reduce the legal workweek to 40 ‌hours from 48, ‌with 121 votes in favor and no votes ⁠against.

The ​bill ⁠now moves to the ⁠lower chamber of ​Congress for final debate where ⁠the ruling Morena party ⁠and ​its allies hold the necessary majority ⁠of votes to pass ⁠the ⁠measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)