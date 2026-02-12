Mexico's Senate backs 40-hour workweek in initial vote
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 04:13 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 04:13 IST
Mexico's Senate on Wednesday approved a presidential proposal to reduce the legal workweek to 40 hours from 48, with 121 votes in favor and no votes against.
The bill now moves to the lower chamber of Congress for final debate where the ruling Morena party and its allies hold the necessary majority of votes to pass the measure.
