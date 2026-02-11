BHEL Stocks Tumble Amid Government's Stake Sale Plans
BHEL shares fell 6% following the government's decision to sell up to a 5% stake in the company. The sale, through an Offer For Sale, begins at a floor price of Rs 254 per share. If fully subscribed, the sale could generate Rs 4,422 crore for the government.
- Country:
- India
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) saw its shares dip by 6% on Wednesday following a government announcement to divest up to a 5% stake in the state-owned enterprise through an Offer For Sale (OFS).
The stock experienced a 6.10% reduction, trading at Rs 259.25 on the NSE, and a 6.07% fall to Rs 259.30 on the BSE, coinciding with a broader market downturn as Sensex dropped by 125.41 points and Nifty eased by 11.50 points.
Announced by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, the OFS will let non-retail investors bid starting Wednesday and retail investors on Thursday. Priced at a floor rate of Rs 254 per share, the sale could raise up to Rs 4,422 crore if fully subscribed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BHEL
- stake sale
- government
- shares
- Offer For Sale
- PSU disinvestment
- stock market
- DIPAM
- Sensex
- Nifty
ALSO READ
Government to sell up to 5 pc stake in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd via offer for sale, issue opens on Wednesday: DIPAM.
Foreign Investments Revitalize Indian Stock Market: Indices Surge as Investor Optimism Grows
Bullish Start: Indian Stock Markets Rally Amid US Trade Deal
Asian Stock Market Revival: Post-Correction Optimism
Stock Market Dynamics: Global Trends and Geopolitical Shifts