Indian Stock Market Sees Sluggish New Investor Growth, Regional Participation Expands
The Indian stock market experienced its slowest pace of new investor additions in February, marking a steep 24.5% month-on-month decline. Despite this, the overall growth trend remains strong, with regional diversification evident as Maharashtra leads and emerging states show increased participation.
- Country:
- India
In a notable development, February saw the slowest influx of new investors into the Indian stock market in nearly a year, as reported by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India. The month recorded a striking 24.5% month-on-month decline, the most significant drop observed in the fiscal year 2026.
Despite this deceleration, the expansion of the investor base continued. The total unique client codes surpassed a remarkable 250 million by February 12, signaling enduring interest in India's equity markets on a structural level. Year-on-year growth in the investor base remained constant at 14.4% over the past quarter.
Regionally, Maharashtra retained its leadership as the first state to surpass 2 crore registered investors. However, its share has decreased to 15.7% from 19.5% since FY21, indicating robust growth in previously underrepresented regions. Emerging areas have contributed to a decrease in the dominance of the top 10 states from 78% in FY15 to 73.1% in FY26, highlighting the geographical diversification of retail investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cong had stepmotherly attitude towards northeast: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadvanis at BJP poll rally in Assam's Jorhat.
AI-Doctored Video Scandal Hits Maharashtra: Top Minister Implicated
CAG Report Unveils Maharashtra's 'Systemic Deficiencies' in Governance
Scandal in Maharashtra: Veteran Politician Eknath Khadse Accused of Land Fraud
Tragedy in Maharashtra: Father Killed by Son in Beed District