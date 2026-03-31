Indian Stock Market Sees Sluggish New Investor Growth, Regional Participation Expands

In a notable development, February saw the slowest influx of new investors into the Indian stock market in nearly a year, as reported by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India. The month recorded a striking 24.5% month-on-month decline, the most significant drop observed in the fiscal year 2026.

Despite this deceleration, the expansion of the investor base continued. The total unique client codes surpassed a remarkable 250 million by February 12, signaling enduring interest in India's equity markets on a structural level. Year-on-year growth in the investor base remained constant at 14.4% over the past quarter.

Regionally, Maharashtra retained its leadership as the first state to surpass 2 crore registered investors. However, its share has decreased to 15.7% from 19.5% since FY21, indicating robust growth in previously underrepresented regions. Emerging areas have contributed to a decrease in the dominance of the top 10 states from 78% in FY15 to 73.1% in FY26, highlighting the geographical diversification of retail investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)