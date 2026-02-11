Swarna Andhra Vision: Charting a Path to a Trillion-Dollar Economy
The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Governor S Abdul Nazeer, outlined its ambitious plan to achieve a Rs 308 lakh crore economy by 2047. Despite opposition walkouts, the initiative focuses on key programs like 'Thalliki Vandanam' and 'Sthree Shakti' to ensure economic growth and gender equity.
The Andhra Pradesh government is setting its sights on a monumental economic target of Rs 308 lakh crore by the year 2047, Governor S Abdul Nazeer announced in the state Assembly on Wednesday.
Facing protests from YSRCP lawmakers, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led a walkout during the session, marking his return to the Assembly after nearly a year.
The state's 'Swarna Andhra Vision' aims for sustained economic growth, underpinned by initiatives like 'Thalliki Vandanam' and 'Sthree Shakti,' which collectively focus on education and gender equity.
