Swarna Andhra Vision: Charting a Path to a Trillion-Dollar Economy

The Andhra Pradesh government is setting its sights on a monumental economic target of Rs 308 lakh crore by the year 2047, Governor S Abdul Nazeer announced in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Facing protests from YSRCP lawmakers, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led a walkout during the session, marking his return to the Assembly after nearly a year.

The state's 'Swarna Andhra Vision' aims for sustained economic growth, underpinned by initiatives like 'Thalliki Vandanam' and 'Sthree Shakti,' which collectively focus on education and gender equity.

