Ashok Leyland Drives Up Profit with Strong Q3 Performance

Ashok Leyland Ltd reported a 5.19% increase in net profit at Rs 862.24 crore for Q3 2025, compared to Rs 819.67 crore the previous year. Revenue rose to Rs 14,830.24 crore, while MHCV and LCV volumes showed significant growth. Exports increased by 20%. Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja expressed optimism on sustained market strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ashok Leyland Ltd has reported a 5.19% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 862.24 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025, compared to Rs 819.67 crore in the same period the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 14,830.24 crore, up from Rs 11,995.21 crore a year ago. Total expenses for the quarter also rose to Rs 13,490.15 crore from Rs 10,937.89 crore in the same period last year.

Growth was notable in vehicle volumes, with medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) volume growing by 23% and light commercial vehicles (LCV) increasing by 30%. Exports rose by 20%, highlighting the company's strong portfolio and effective customer engagement, says Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja, who remains optimistic about continued strength in various market segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

