Uttar Pradesh's Transformative Journey: From Policy Paralysis to Economic Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a significant shift in the state's trajectory, evolving from a state plagued by 'policy paralysis' to one of 'unlimited potential' during the past nine years. Presenting the 10th budget in the Assembly, Adityanath emphasized the unprecedented growth reflected by a tripling state budget.

The Chief Minister highlighted the 2026-27 budget's focus on safe women, capable youth, and happy farmers, facilitated through technological investments. He proudly noted that no new taxes have been introduced, attributing the state's transition from a 'BIMARU' state to a revenue-surplus one to efficient financial management and stopping tax evasion.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented a Rs 9,12,696.35 crore budget, a 12.2% increase from the previous year, prioritizing emerging technologies and the agriculture sector. The state has also seen a dramatic drop in unemployment rates, attributed to initiatives like MSME start-ups and the 'One District, One Product' program.

(With inputs from agencies.)