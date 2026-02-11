AbhiBus Celebrates Grand Winter Sale with Mahindra Scorpio Giveaway

AbhiBus, a premier player in India's online bus ticketing industry, concluded its Grand Winter Bus Sale with a spectacular giveaway, presenting a Mahindra Scorpio to the campaign winner, Mr. Dhanushkar P.

The campaign, active during November and December, attracted travelers with enticing deals such as 50% discounts, iPhones, PS5 consoles, and other rewards, culminating in the grand prize draw. Mr. Dhanushkar P, a 23-year-old student, secured his win by booking a ticket on AbhiBus and completing the required verification process.

Rohit Sharma, COO of AbhiBus, celebrated the campaign's success, emphasizing its role in making travel more appealing through rewarding options. AbhiBus, a subsidiary of ixigo, collaborates with over 6,200 bus operators and supports extensive route coverage across India, serving as an official ticketing partner for major state transport corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)