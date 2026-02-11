Left Menu

World Bank’s $245M Initiative: Revitalizing Resilience in Himachal Pradesh

The World Bank approved a $245 million project to rebuild resilient infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, aiming to mitigate extreme weather impacts and create new jobs. The initiative supports recovery, enhances disaster preparedness, and improves access to essential services, benefiting over one million citizens, particularly women, in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:32 IST
World Bank’s $245M Initiative: Revitalizing Resilience in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The World Bank has announced a significant financial package of USD 245 million aimed at reconstructing resilient infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh. This decision follows a series of extreme weather events that have plagued the region in recent years. The initiative aims to address the substantial damages and losses, estimated at USD 1 billion, caused by these climatic challenges.

The project seeks to support the post-disaster recovery efforts in the state while also focusing on reducing future disaster impacts through improved infrastructural planning and design. It is projected that over a million women will gain better access to essential services and improved livelihood opportunities including farming, local handicrafts, and tourism industries.

Additionally, community-owned businesses are set to benefit from the project, providing 12,000 individuals with new or improved job opportunities. By facilitating investments in sustainable infrastructure, the initiative will mobilize USD 100 million in private capital for disaster-risk financing and insurance solutions, in collaboration with the Agence Française de Développement and CDRI.

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Air Defenses Thwart Russian Missile Attack on Lviv

Ukrainian Air Defenses Thwart Russian Missile Attack on Lviv

 Global
2
Triumph and Challenges: Anish Bhanwala's Bronze Amidst Kazakh Dominance at Asian Shooting Championship

Triumph and Challenges: Anish Bhanwala's Bronze Amidst Kazakh Dominance at A...

 India
3
Congress govt surrendered before WTO, sold poor, farmers, says Sitharaman in LS as she hits back at Rahul Gandhi.

Congress govt surrendered before WTO, sold poor, farmers, says Sitharaman in...

 India
4
Unexpected Job Surge Sends U.S. Markets Soaring

Unexpected Job Surge Sends U.S. Markets Soaring

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026