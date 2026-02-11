FAA Grounds El Paso Flights Over Security Concerns Linked to Cartel Drones

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has imposed an unprecedented grounding of all flights to and from El Paso International Airport for a period of 10 days due to 'special security reasons.'

This decision is reportedly connected to the Pentagon's counterdrone operations targeting Mexican drug cartels' drones along the U.S.-Mexico border. Consequently, numerous aircraft from Southwest Airlines and American Airlines remain stranded.

The FAA has not disclosed specific details regarding the security concerns but clarified that the airspace below 18,000 feet remains unaffected, allowing for transit over the restricted area. The restrictions will last until February 21, while the situation continues to unfold amid escalating regional tensions influenced by U.S. military activities.

