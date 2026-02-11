Left Menu

Delhi Metro Phase V(A) Approved: Expanding Connectivity and Easing Commutes

The Delhi government has approved Phase V(A) of the Delhi Metro, enhancing connectivity and reducing congestion. With an estimated cost of Rs 12,014.91 crore, the project will connect key locations, including Central Vista, and improve public transport. The Delhi government will contribute significantly to the project cost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:44 IST
Delhi Metro Phase V(A) Approved: Expanding Connectivity and Easing Commutes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has given the green light to Phase V(A) of the Delhi Metro project, which aims to further expand and enhance the capital's transport infrastructure. Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this phase includes a corridor linking Central Vista, following approval from the Centre.

The approval, made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister, reflects efforts to modernize public transportation in the city. The government is set to invest Rs 2,940.46 crore towards the overall project cost of Rs 12,014.91 crore. Rekha Gupta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his support and highlighted the alignment with the '7-C Vision' for connected, clean, and convenient mobility.

Key corridors include routes from RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, and Aerocity to IGD Terminal-1. Over 60,000 government employees and countless commuters stand to benefit from these expansions, which will alleviate congestion and improve air quality across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's AI-Driven Education Revolution: CM SHRI Schools Set to Transform Learning

Delhi's AI-Driven Education Revolution: CM SHRI Schools Set to Transform Lea...

 India
2
Net direct tax collection up 9.4 pc to Rs 19.44 lakh cr till February 10 this fiscal: Govt data.

Net direct tax collection up 9.4 pc to Rs 19.44 lakh cr till February 10 thi...

 Global
3
Soldier Injured in Gulmarg Landmine Blast

Soldier Injured in Gulmarg Landmine Blast

 India
4
Ukrainian Skeleton Racer Defies IOC With 'Helmet of Remembrance'

Ukrainian Skeleton Racer Defies IOC With 'Helmet of Remembrance'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026