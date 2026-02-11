Delhi Metro Phase V(A) Approved: Expanding Connectivity and Easing Commutes

The Delhi government has given the green light to Phase V(A) of the Delhi Metro project, which aims to further expand and enhance the capital's transport infrastructure. Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this phase includes a corridor linking Central Vista, following approval from the Centre.

The approval, made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister, reflects efforts to modernize public transportation in the city. The government is set to invest Rs 2,940.46 crore towards the overall project cost of Rs 12,014.91 crore. Rekha Gupta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his support and highlighted the alignment with the '7-C Vision' for connected, clean, and convenient mobility.

Key corridors include routes from RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, and Aerocity to IGD Terminal-1. Over 60,000 government employees and countless commuters stand to benefit from these expansions, which will alleviate congestion and improve air quality across Delhi.

