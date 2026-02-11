FAA Lifts Emergency Flight Restrictions at El Paso Airport

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has lifted emergency flight restrictions at El Paso International Airport. These restrictions were imposed due to potential threats from Mexican cartel drones breaching U.S. airspace, prompting a response from the Pentagon to disable the drones.

The closure affected major airlines and caused significant disruption, as several aircraft were grounded. Some airline sources attribute the closure to coordination issues between the FAA and the Pentagon.

The nature of the security threat that led to the flight ban remains unspecified by the FAA, which initially warned of a temporary restriction lasting up to 10 days. The situation draws parallels with past airspace lockdowns, reminiscent of actions taken post-September 11 attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)