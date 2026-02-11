Aye Finance: Navigating the IPO Waters with Bold Moves

Aye Finance's initial public offering (IPO) closed with 97% subscription on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone for the non-banking financial company.

Despite a sluggish start, the IPO did manage to draw substantial interest from qualified institutional buyers, who oversubscribed the segment by 1.5 times, while retail individual investors were more hesitant, achieving only 77% subscription. Non-institutional investors showed minimal interest with just 5% subscription.

Set to list on February 16, Aye Finance plans to allocate the Rs 1,010-crore proceeds towards strengthening its capital base and facilitating future expansions, particularly in the micro and small enterprises sector. The firm serves a significant market across 18 states and three Union Territories, aiming to bridge gaps left by traditional banking systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)