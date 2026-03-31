Novo Nordisk Unveils Discounted Subscription Plan for Wegovy in Obesity Drug Price War

Novo Nordisk is set to introduce a discounted subscription plan for U.S. patients self-paying for Wegovy, its obesity drug, marking prices up to nearly 30% lower than its standard rate. This strategic move is designed to widen access and reclaim market share from Eli Lilly amid the growing obesity-drug market.

The self-pay drug market faces increasing pressure with both Novo and Eli Lilly opting for direct sales through telehealth firms to retain patients on long-term treatment plans. Despite the risk of profit-margin impacts, Novo is diving deeper into price cuts to boost prescription numbers that currently trail behind Eli Lilly's Zepbound.

Novo's new program, launching Tuesday on platforms including Ro, WeightWatchers, and LifeMD, offers fixed pricing for three-, six-, or 12-month supply plans, with greater savings for extended plans. This shift accompanies Novo's recent leadership changes and strategic job cuts aimed at better countering Eli Lilly's direct-to-consumer approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)