Patanjali Foods Soars with 60% Profit Surge

Patanjali Foods Ltd, primarily an edible oils company, announced a significant 60% rise in consolidated net profit for Q4 FY26. The company recorded a profit of Rs 593.44 crore, compared to Rs 370.88 crore in the same period last year. Revenue climbed to Rs 10,541.12 crore.

Patanjali Foods Ltd, a leader in the edible oils sector, announced a remarkable 60% increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY26. The company reported a profit of Rs 593.44 crore, a significant rise from Rs 370.88 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

This impressive growth is attributed to higher total income, which increased to Rs 10,541.12 crore, compared to Rs 9,020.38 crore a year prior. Patanjali Foods continues to expand beyond cooking oils, venturing into various food items and consumer goods.

The regulatory filing highlights Patanjali Foods' strategic initiatives to diversify its product range, bolstering its market presence and setting a strong foundation for future financial performances.

