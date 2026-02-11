Patanjali Foods Soars with 60% Profit Surge

Patanjali Foods Ltd, a leader in the edible oils sector, announced a remarkable 60% increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY26. The company reported a profit of Rs 593.44 crore, a significant rise from Rs 370.88 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

This impressive growth is attributed to higher total income, which increased to Rs 10,541.12 crore, compared to Rs 9,020.38 crore a year prior. Patanjali Foods continues to expand beyond cooking oils, venturing into various food items and consumer goods.

The regulatory filing highlights Patanjali Foods' strategic initiatives to diversify its product range, bolstering its market presence and setting a strong foundation for future financial performances.