Oman: Strategic Gateway for Indian Industry Expansion
Oman is being highlighted as a strategic location for Indian industries seeking global growth. The country offers a robust aluminium sector, world-class infrastructure, and investor-friendly policies. An investment event underscored the close economic ties between India and Oman, promoting opportunities for collaboration and industrial diversification under Oman Vision 2040.
- Country:
- India
Oman is positioning itself as a 'strategic gateway' for Indian industry seeking international integration and long-term growth potential, as noted by senior officials during a recent event in New Delhi.
The high-level investment seminar focused on Oman's burgeoning aluminium sector, a hub characterized by high-quality production, energy efficiency, and supportive infrastructure, as outlined by Yahya Al Dughaishi of the Oman Embassy.
Participants explored collaboration potential through business-to-business discussions, engaging prominent Indian industry leaders and investors keen on leveraging Oman's strategic location and business-friendly environment for regional and international expansions.