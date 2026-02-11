Oman: Strategic Gateway for Indian Industry Expansion

Oman is positioning itself as a 'strategic gateway' for Indian industry seeking international integration and long-term growth potential, as noted by senior officials during a recent event in New Delhi.

The high-level investment seminar focused on Oman's burgeoning aluminium sector, a hub characterized by high-quality production, energy efficiency, and supportive infrastructure, as outlined by Yahya Al Dughaishi of the Oman Embassy.

Participants explored collaboration potential through business-to-business discussions, engaging prominent Indian industry leaders and investors keen on leveraging Oman's strategic location and business-friendly environment for regional and international expansions.