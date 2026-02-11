FAA Reopens El Paso Airspace Amid Sudden Closure

In an abrupt move on Wednesday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reopened the airspace above El Paso International Airport in Texas, mere hours after announcing a 10-day closure. The FAA cited 'special security reasons' behind the initial shutdown but later confirmed no threats to commercial aviation.

The unexpected closure, which took effect overnight, threatened to disrupt flights at a significant cross-border commerce hub. El Paso, nestled on the U.S.-Mexico border, serves a metropolitan area exceeding 700,000 residents, along with surrounding zones and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Local representative Veronica Escobar voiced community concerns and confirmed no imminent threat following the closure. The FAA's sudden decision did not involve prior consultation with her office or city officials, sparking calls for more transparency in handling future aviation security matters.