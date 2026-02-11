LG Electronics India Faces Profit Dip Amidst Revenue Stagnation

In a challenging financial disclosure, LG Electronics India Ltd, a prominent player in the appliance and consumer electronics arena, announced a significant 61.58 percent drop in its net profit for the December quarter of FY26, reducing its profit to Rs 89.67 crore.

Comparatively, the same period last year saw a net profit of Rs 233.45 crore, as revealed in the company's latest regulatory filing. Despite a revenue stream that remained mostly unchanged at Rs 4,114.4 crore, total expenses slightly decreased by 2.77 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,038.36 crore.

With the home appliance and air solutions segment experiencing a 9.8 percent decline in revenue post-Diwali, LG Electronics India now aims to shift focus on enhancing its premium portfolio and releasing new products to revive its earnings trajectory.

