Tragic Road Accidents in Balasore: One Dead, Multiple Injured

In Balasore district, Odisha, a school peon was killed in a road accident involving a truck, causing local protests. Meanwhile, five others were injured in a separate car-truck collision. The incidents affected traffic, prompted investigations, and efforts are underway to apprehend a fleeing driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:23 IST
A fatal accident in Odisha's Balasore district claimed the life of a school peon, sparking protests from students and locals. The peon was struck by a truck in Telipali. Outraged citizens blocked roads, demanding compensation for the victim's family, blaming rough and negligent driving for the tragedy.

In a separate incident, a car accident on NH-16 near Talanagar resulted in injuries to five individuals. The car collided with a container truck and overturned into a ditch. The injured were promptly taken to hospitals for treatment, with two transferred for specialized care.

Police launched an investigation into both accidents. The driver responsible for the second accident escaped, prompting an ongoing manhunt by local authorities and police. Traffic disruptions were reported due to the incidents and subsequent road blockade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

