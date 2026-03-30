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Tragic Collision: Constable Loses Life in Raisen Truck Accident

A police constable died, and another person was seriously injured when their scooter hit a parked truck in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district early Monday morning. Constable Naman Mudgal, 23, died instantly, while the injury necessitated hospitalization for the other individual. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:43 IST
Tragic Collision: Constable Loses Life in Raisen Truck Accident
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A tragic traffic accident claimed the life of a young police constable in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district. The collision occurred shortly after midnight when a scooter collided with a truck at the Gopalpur intersection on the Raisen bypass.

Constable Naman Mudgal, aged 23 and residing in Narmadapuram, was returning home with a stenographer from the Superintendent of Police's office. Unfortunately, the scooter he was riding collided with a truck that was parked on the side of the road, leading to his immediate death.

The stenographer, who was accompanying Mudgal, suffered severe injuries and received initial treatment at the district hospital. Given the critical nature of the injuries, doctors subsequently referred the patient to a hospital in Bhopal. The police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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