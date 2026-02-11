India Shines Bright at BIOFACH Germany 2026 as 'Country of the Year'

In a landmark moment for India's organic industry, the nation was honored as the 'Country of the Year' during the opening ceremony of BIOFACH Germany 2026, held on February 10 in Nuremberg. The prestigious trade fair, known for showcasing organic products worldwide, set the stage for India's growing influence in the global organic market.

Attended by dignitaries such as Germany's Federal Minister of Agriculture, Alois Rainer, and the European Commission's Director-General for Agriculture, Elisabeth Werner, the event saw India's Secretary of Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal, emphasize the country's position as a leading organic producer. He noted recent improvements to the National Programme for Organic Production, which bolster India's credibility in the sector.

Agrawal highlighted the new India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, poised to deepen trade relations and strengthen supply chains. He urged for a swift finalization of a Mutual Recognition Agreement on organics with the EU to boost trade. India's presence at BIOFACH Germany 2026 symbolizes its rising stature in the organic ecosystem, backed by initiatives from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)