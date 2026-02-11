Floral Frenzy: Rising Costs and Cracking Down on Truckers Bring Challenges to Valentine's Day Deliveries

David Armellini, owner of a Florida trucking firm, is grappling with heightened expenses as he hires approximately 200 additional drivers to transport Valentine's Day flowers. The cost surge could nudge up bouquet prices this weekend if sellers transfer the overhead to customers.

This price increase may signify the end of a prolonged downturn in U.S. trucking. A brutal winter amplified demand for refrigerated trucks, essential for safeguarding temperature-sensitive cargo. Simultaneously, the driver pool shrinks due to trucking bankruptcies and heightened immigration checkpoints, experts note.

Nationwide spot rates for refrigerated trailers have climbed to an average of $2.81 per mile, the steepest rise since December 2022. However, analysts predict this uptick may not endure long, particularly as prevailing low demands from manufacturers and homebuilders persist. The industry is on edge as to whether these market dynamics are fleeting or indicative of a lasting shift.