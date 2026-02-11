Left Menu

Major Stake Shift in Ather Energy: NIIF Exits, Investment Giants Step In

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and others acquired a 1.92% stake in Ather Energy from NIIF for Rs 521 crore. The deal represents 73,33,219 shares. NIIF exited Ather completely. Ather's Q3 net loss narrowed to Rs 85 crore with income rising to Rs 996 crore, marking significant growth.

Major Stake Shift in Ather Energy: NIIF Exits, Investment Giants Step In
In a significant market transaction, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, among several investment entities, collectively purchased a 1.92% stake in the electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy from the National Investment And Infrastructure Fund for Rs 521 crore. The large-scale acquisition reflects a major investment move for these financial giants.

Simultaneously, various mutual funds including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Tata MF, and others participated in this strategic investment, as per the block deal data from BSE and NSE. The shares were traded at an average price of Rs 710, with a total transaction volume of 73,33,219 shares, depicting a keen interest in Bengaluru-based Ather Energy's growth prospects.

Following this transaction, NIIF, a sovereign-linked asset manager, has entirely divested its holdings in Ather, marking a complete exit. Meanwhile, Ather Energy reported a reduction in Q3 net loss to Rs 85 crore, alongside a rise in total income to Rs 996 crore, and a remarkable 50% year-on-year growth in quarterly volumes, demonstrating its robust market performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

