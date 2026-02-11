PNGRB Sets New Guidelines for Compressed Biogas in India's Gas Networks

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has unveiled new guidelines for integrating Compressed Biogas (CBG) into India's natural gas and city gas networks. This move marks a significant step towards creating a sustainable and decentralized energy grid across the nation.

The biogas sector has long struggled with the logistical challenge of transporting gas from rural production sites to urban consumers. By standardizing safety and technical protocols, the PNGRB's guidelines pave the way for grid-based evacuation, offering a more cost-effective alternative to transportation by truck. The board highlighted this as a 'milestone intervention' for operationalizing grid-based evacuation and bridging a critical gap in the CBG ecosystem.

These guidelines are expected to enhance project viability by ensuring market access, making financing easier, and aiding infrastructure planning, thereby accelerating CBG production. The comprehensive rules cover aspects from gas quality to safety measures, acting as strategic catalysts for sector growth. Furthermore, the initiative promises socio-economic benefits by providing farmers with income, fostering a circular economy, reducing crop residue burning, and boosting rural employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)