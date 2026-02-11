Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From Policy Paralysis to Economic Powerhouse
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented the state's 10th Budget, showcasing a transformation from policy paralysis to a state of unlimited potential. The state's debt was reduced, capital expenditure increased for infrastructure and employment, and a range of new economic, agricultural, and technological initiatives were introduced.
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a transformative state Budget, highlighting a dramatic shift from policy paralysis to a powerhouse with unlimited potential. The Budget's expansive vision marks the tenth in a series crafted by Adityanath's government, setting unprecedented benchmarks in the state's economic and developmental trajectory.
The ambitious 2026-27 Budget aims to boost infrastructure with over Rs 2 lakh crore devoted to capital expenditure, promoting asset creation, economic growth, and job opportunities. With no new taxes introduced in the past nine years, Uttar Pradesh has managed to strike a balance between fiscal prudence and developmental ambition.
Key initiatives include the formation of a state data authority, an AI Mission for medtech sectors, and the promotion of digital entrepreneurship. Notably, substantial improvements in agriculture and infrastructure signal a commitment to long-term economic sustainability and an empowered populace.
